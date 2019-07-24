Congress again raises Kashmir mediation issue in Lok Sabha; demands answer from PM Modi

The Congress on July 24 continued to demand a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on US President Donald Trump's remarks on Kashmir mediation, with Lok Sabha witnessing ruckus for the second straight day.

Joined by members from some other Opposition parties, Congress members trooped into the Well soon after the Question Hour began and were engaged in sloganeering. More than 30 members, mainly from the Congress, were in the Well shouting slogans even as Speaker Om Birla went ahead with the Question Hour.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the prime minister is not talking on the issue. On Monday, Trump claimed that Modi had asked him to play the role of a mediator on Kashmir but the government said the prime minister made no such request to Trump.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already clarified on the issue and wondered what was the problem now. Later, Joshi was seen having a chat with Home Minister Amit Shah.

As the uproar continued, Joshi said that while no doubt about the issue is left since the External Affairs Minister has already given a statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would respond during Zero Hour as the Opposition has again raised the matter.

However, protesting members were not convinced and continued with their sloganeering. They were heard shouting slogans like 'Prime Minister jawab do jawab do' (Prime Minister should answer). On Tuesday also, the Opposition had sought response from the prime minister on the issue.