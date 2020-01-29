App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress accuses govt of ignoring RBI, ECI objections on electoral bonds

"BJP gets 95% of Rs 6,128 Crore worth Electoral Bonds issued up to March 2018. BJP Government ignores objections of RBI and ECI," Surjewala said on Twitter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE updates, Haryana Assembly Polls: Check constituency-wise poll-results, candidates, winners, losers
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE updates, Haryana Assembly Polls: Check constituency-wise poll-results, candidates, winners, losers

The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of ignoring RBI and ECI objections on the electoral bonds scheme. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in issuance of electoral bonds has come under the scanner as the SBI has been caught lying.

"BJP gets 95% of Rs 6,128 Crore worth Electoral Bonds issued up to March 2018. BJP Government ignores objections of RBI and ECI," Surjewala said on Twitter.

"PM's role in issuance of Electoral Bonds comes under scanner. State Bank of India is now caught lying" he alleged.

Close

"Media is 'mum'? No noise, No debates," he added.

related news

While there was no immediate reaction from the BJP on Wednesday to the Congress' allegations, the party had earlier rejected the Congress' criticism of electoral bonds.

The BJP has been saying that these bonds curb black money in electoral politics and has asserted that the Modi government had addressed concerns of various institutions over the issue.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #Congress #ECI #India #Politics #RBI

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.