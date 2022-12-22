Congress accuses Centre, Delhi of using Covid to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the Covid situation on Thursday, Opposition Congress lashed out at the two governments for not letting its Bharat Jodo Yatra enter the Capital.

The Congress claimed that every Bharat Jodo Yatri is double-vaccinated and many have taken the booster dose too. Moreover, not a single case of Covid has been reported among the Yatra participants, the party said.

“With these emergency meetings and a letter written to Rahul Gandhi, the BJP is trying to defame the Congress party. They are attempting to show our party is not concerned about Covid,” said Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh.

Earlier on December 21, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cited concerns raised by three BJP MPs over the spread of coronavirus and urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending the rally if adherence to Covid protocols could not be followed.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged the Centre has not announced any protocol for Covid situations. At airports, there is no practice of providing masks and sanitisers to travellers.

“We will follow all the rules, if you announce them. And these rules should apply to everyone, not only Rahul Gandhi. If situations are worrisome, why don’t you adjourn the Parliament?” Khera questioned.

He said that yatras are being taken by the BJP leaders as well, but government cannot see it. The Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. It will enter Delhi on December 24 and after a break of about nine days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE