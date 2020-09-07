Congress accuses BJP of politicising Sushant Singh Rajput's death ahead of Bihar polls

The Congress on Monday accused the ruling BJP of politicising the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, terming it a new low in Indian politics.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala condemned the party and said Rajput's death was being politicised to deflect attention from the problems faced by the people in Bihar.

"This is a new low in the new India of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Surjewala said at a virtual press conference.

He alleged that Bihar was ravaged by floods and reeling under acute misery with the government having "abdicated its responsibility".

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should conduct an impartial probe into the death of the actor, unmindful of the political implication of the case.

"Mr CBI and his masters, how many days will be required to unearth the mystery of the death of great actor Sushant Singh Rajput, already media trial has been continuing in full swing which even can dwarf the judicial trial.

"We will certainly expect from premier investigating agency CBI that impartial investigation will be conducting on the sensational death of Sushant Singh Rajput, unmindful of its political implication (sic)," Chowdhury tweeted.

Surjewala claimed Bihar has rampant unemployment with over 4,00,000 unfilled posts, and the people of the state have a dearth of rations. There are no opportunities for the youth, he added.

"The entire government machinery lies decimated in shambles in Bihar under the BJP and Nitish babu's rule. Consequently, they are attempting to divert attention and politicise the death of a film star," he said.

The debates on the electronic media are now focussed on Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty instead of issues of national importance like coronavirus outbreak, unemployment and the economy, Surjewala said.

"I think this is utterly condemnable and reprehensible. I would with folded hands urge the media owners to show the reality of life of real India and not the new India, the make-believe India of Modiji, which does not exist," he added.

The Congress alleged that posters of actor Rajput have been put up by the ruling BJP in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls in the state.