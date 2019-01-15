App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress accuses BJP of horse trading to pull down coalition govt

AICC General Secretary Karnataka in-charge, K C Venugopal alleged that the BJP had been making attempts to destabilise the secular government headed by H D Kumaraswamy ever since it came to power in the state seven months ago after the Assembly polls.

Congress on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP, accusing the saffron party of engaging in "horse trading" to pull down the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, but said nothing would happen to it.

"Our government will continue at any cost. It will complete five years. Nothing will happen. Our MLAs are strong and united," Venugopal said after holding a meeting with Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru.

"Our government will continue at any cost. It will complete five years. Nothing will happen. Our MLAs are strong and united," Venugopal said after holding a meeting with Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru.

"This will be a big slap on the face of the BJP," Venugopal said. Asked whether relations between the Congress and JD(S) are strained, the Congress leader said: "We are very much united."

Accusing BJP of trying to lure legislators offering huge sums of money, he said: "The anti-democratic and unethical practice of the BJP will be exposed soon".

He also accused media of "celebrating the unholy horsetrading being carried out by the BJP" in the state. In a jolt to the Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) government, two Independent MLAs Tuesday withdrew support to the seven month old ministry amid turmoil triggered by charges of horse trading flung at each other by the ruling coalition and BJP.

In a significant turn to the political war that erupted on Monday with both sides venting their fears of poaching, H Nagesh (Independent) and R Shankar (KPJP) wrote to Governor Vajubhai Vala, conveying their decision to withdraw their support with immediate effect.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 07:52 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #JDS #Politics

