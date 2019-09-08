Congratulations to Modi govt on 100 days of 'no development': Rahul Gandhi

He alleged that there was a glaring lack of leadership, direction and plans to turnaround the "ravaged economy".
Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 8 "congratulated" it on 100 days of "no development".
The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 100 days after coming to power for a second consecutive term with a massive mandate.
Congratulations to the Modi Govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where it’s needed the most - to turnaround our ravaged economy.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 8, 2019