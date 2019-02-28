Cong workers couldn’t respond to basic questions posed by Priyanka

Moneycontrol News

At a marathon strategy meet held late on Tuesday, which dragged on till 5 am the day after, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, asked a few basic questions to Uttar Pradesh Congress party workers. Almost all of them left the party cadre stumped and stupefied.

A day after debuting in UP’s political scenario as the party’s general secretary, Priyanka engaged in a 16-hour-long conversation with leaders from over 10 different constituencies.

Shortly after reaching the party office, she started her meeting with office bearers of Lucknow, Unnao, Mohanlalganj, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Ambedkar Nagar, Sitapur, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Bahraich, Phulpur, and Ayodhya to fathom Congress’s preparations for the upcoming elections.

At the meeting, apart from sharing her mantra for unity with all party workers, she also posed a set of questions, which mostly remained unanswered.

As per a News18 report, Priyanka began with asking workers from Unnao constituency about the number of votes received from their local booth; they had no answer.

The next question on the last time the party workers organized a meeting at their respective booths, went unanswered too.

The party cadre could not even tell her the number of votes the Congress bagged in their constituencies in the last general elections.

Questions flowed, interspersed with long-drawn pauses, turning the discussion into more of a monologue. Shockingly, the party workers, who are believed to be the real liaison between the voters and the leaders, could not even humour Priyanka on the issues faced by their respective constituencies.

A dismayed Priyanka then asked them to explain their strategies to heighten the party’s chances of winning the polls; apart from a few demure comebacks, not much was said on this either.