Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary dies after heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra, march halted

PTI
Jan 14, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

Chandigarh, Jan 14 Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, following which the march was halted. He was 76.

The two-time MP was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Phillaur in Jalandhar where he fainted, said senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was also marching with other yatris.

Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance where he was declared brought dead. Later, his body was shifted to his residence.

Chaudhary had joined the Gandhi-led yatra at Phillaur, but he felt uneasiness after some time and fainted.

The yatra was halted following the death of the Congress MP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Chaudhary's passing away is a great blow to the organisation.