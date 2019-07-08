App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cong ministers in Karnataka resign voluntarily to enable cabinet reshuffle

This decision was taken at a breakfast meeting of Congress ministers at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence which was attended by CLP leader Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal among others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a last ditch to save the save the 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, hit by resignations of over a dozen legislators, the Congress on July 8 said its ministers have resigned voluntarily to enable reshuffle of the cabinet and make way for the disgruntled MLAs.

This decision was taken at a breakfast meeting of Congress ministers at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence which was attended by CLP leader Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal among others.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy held discussions with Congress leaders after the meeting.

Close

"For the larger interest of the party, yesterday and today we had detailed discussions with senior leaders and ministers. Today morning we met the ministers. In the prevailing condition, the ministers themselves voluntarily resigned ministership as far as the Congress ministers are concerned," Venugopal said after the meeting.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "They have left it to the Congress party to take necessary decision to reshuffle the cabinet, to settle the issues in the present scenario. I sincerely thank the ministers."

CLP leader Siddaramaiah too said all Congress ministers have voluntarily resigned and have given "full freedom" to the party to reshuffle the ministry.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 01:57 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.