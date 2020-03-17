App
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cong, DMK, NCP MPs walk out from Lok Sabha, claims they were not allowed to ask supplementary questions

Some Opposition members stood up in protest when Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was replying to a question related to official language.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image

Opposition members, including from the DMK, Congress and NCP, on Tuesday walked out of the Lok Sabha claiming they were not allowed to ask supplementary questions during the Question Hour.

Some Opposition members stood up in protest when Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was replying to a question related to official language.

As Speaker Om Birla took up the next question during the Question Hour, DMK leader T R Baalu vociferously protested that they should be allowed to ask supplementary questions.

Close

Amid the din, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intervened and said it was an issue at the heart of the people of Tamil Nadu and that supplementaries should be allowed. He was apparently referring to issues regarding official language.

With the Speaker continuing with the next question, members from various Opposition parties, including DMK, Congress and NCP walked out from the House. Some Congress leaders were also seen talking to TMC leader Sudip Bandhoypadhya but the party's members remained in their seats.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 12:12 pm

tags #Congress #DMK #India #Lok Sabha #NCP #Politics

