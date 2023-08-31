Confusion over prime ministerial candidate continues in INDIA bloc

Congress has batted for Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate for opposition bloc.

Ahead of the crucial two-day INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai beginning August 31, confusion prevailed in the Opposition camp over the prime ministerial candidate.

While Congress batted for Rahul Gandhi, AAP pitched for Arvind Kejirwal and Trinamool Congress found Mamata Banerjee best suited for the fight against NDA in the upcoming 2024 polls. Meanwhile, BJP has been taking a dig at the INDIA bloc for not deciding on the prime ministerial face yet. However, Delhi minister Atishi has clarified that Kejriwal does not have any aspirations for the Prime Minister’s post.

In a media report, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the "PM face is secondary" and the "PM face will be INDIA". "We have not held any conversations on the PM face. We are all the same and are members of the INDIA family. We want to save our country," Mamata said in a Trinamool Congress press release.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray recently said the Opposition bloc has several choices to project as the prime Ministerial candidate, while the BJP has only one

Meanwhile, according to various media reports, the call to appoint Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition-led alliance has gained momentum. "Congress workers and we all want Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister. But this decision has to be taken jointly by all the parties of the alliance,” he told ANI.

On the other hand, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that he would like someone else to be made convener of the opposition coalition INDIA.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the INDIA alliance is only for pretending unity and they will end up fighting badly with each other during elections. Addressing a press conference, Patra said, “Today, the GM (Ghamandiya Meeting) is being held in Mumbai. Constituting such alliances is not something new; these people used to make such alliances even before 2014. They make alliances, pretend unity, and then end up fighting badly with each other during elections. This Ghamandiya Gathbandhan is another such move…”

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the third meeting of the INDIA alliance meeting. The parties are likely to discuss architecture, timeline and strategy, unveil a common logo and chalk out a mega public outreach programme with joint rallies.