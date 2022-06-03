Confident that Pushkar Singh Dhami will work even harder for Uttarakhand's progress: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on his win in the bypoll to the Champawat assembly seat and expressed confidence that he will now work even harder for the state's progress. defeated Nirmala Gahtori of the Congress by a margin of 55,025 votes, election officials in Champawat said.

He had to contest the bypoll to become a member of the Assembly, a constitutional requirement he needed to fulfil to remain chief minister after losing from Khatima in the state polls held in February. After Dhami's win, Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Uttarakhand's dynamic CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for the record win from Champawat."

"I am confident he will work even harder for the progress of Uttarakhand. I thank the people of Champawat for placing their faith in BJP and laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork," the prime minister said.

(With PTI inputs)