Condemn philosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as patriot: Rajnath Singh

His comments came after Congress and other opposition members raked up remarks made by BJP MP Pragya Thakur in the House on Wednesday on Godse.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that the BJP condemns any philosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as a patriot.
He also said that Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy was and remains relevant today and described him as a guide (marg darshak).His comments came after Congress and other opposition members raked up remarks made by BJP MP Pragya Thakur in the House on Wednesday on Godse.
First Published on Nov 28, 2019 11:30 am