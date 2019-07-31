Concerned by prevailing situation, J&K parties hope to take on BJP together

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are working on an all-party meeting and joining hands to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issues of Article 370 and Article 35A.

On July 30, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said she had spoken to heads of J&K mainstream parties, including former colleagues Sajjad Lone and Imran Reza Ansari “regarding emerging developments in the state”. The two belong to the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC).

“There is a growing consensus that the present situation demands recalibration of response and a united approach,” Mufti added.

Earlier, Mufti had asked National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the prevailing situation. This came after the Centre ordered rushing of around 10,000 central forces personnel to the Kashmir Valley.

Congress’ state unit chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir was quoted by The Indian Express as saying “if and when” they are invited, they will be part of forming a consensus because “we are the party that has given these constitutional guarantees in the form of Articles 370 and 35A to the state. In our manifesto, Rahul ji (Gandhi) had spoken of the need to strengthen it, because of which we drew backlash and BJP is actually fighting this with us.”

Speculation is rife that the Centre may have plans to quash Article 35A, which grants special rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.

Abdullah has reportedly agreed to hold such a meeting. The meeting is likely to be scheduled after he returns to Srinagar from New Delhi.

The meet would happen ahead of the imminent J&K state elections. Reports suggest that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Working President JP Nadda has asked its state unit to begin preparations for the state polls.

The state has not had an elected dispensation since the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-BJP coalition government fell apart in June 2018. The state is currently under President’s Rule.