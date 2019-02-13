Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Concentrating on work, learning more about Congress structure: Priyanka Gandhi

The remark by the party's general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh came after she was asked about the ongoing Enforcement Directorate probe in connection with a money laundering case against Vadra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, whose husband Robert Vadra is being questioned by the ED, said on February 13 these things will keep happening, but she will concentrate on her work.

The remark by the party's general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh came after she was asked about the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in connection with a money laundering case against Vadra.

On February 12, Gandhi had accompanied Vadra to the ED's Jaipur office where he was grilled by the probe agency in a separate case related to an alleged land scam in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

"These things will keep on going, I'm doing my own work," she said early this morning after holding a marathon meeting with party workers here.

Vadra was interrogated for over eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate in Jaipur on February 12 and his mother Maureen Vadra, was also present. The businessman is being questioned on February 13 as well.

On her meeting with party workers, Priyanka said she is happy to see the enthusiasm of party workers.

"I am learning a lot about the organisation and how it is structured. I am getting views on how to fight the elections," she told reporters.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 01:19 pm

