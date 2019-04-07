App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Complaint against Urmila Matondkar over 'anti-Hindu' remark

The BJP worker also sought actions against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly instructing Matondkar to make the "calumnious comments".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A BJP worker has lodged a complaint with police accusing Bollywood actor and Congress' Lok Sabha candidate Urmila Matondkar of making anti-Hindu remarks, an official said on April 7.

The BJP worker also sought actions against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly instructing Matondkar to make the "calumnious comments" and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai allegedly for letting the actor make the remarks on his news channel and telecasting them.

Suresh Nakhua, a Mumbai BJP worker, in his compliant lodged with the Powai police on April 6 claimed the remarks hurt the Hindu community's sentiments.

Matondkar is the Congress' candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.

related news

Nakhua said he submitted the complaint after watching Matondkar's interview on a television news channel in which she said the "Hinduism is the most violent religion in the world".

"We have received the application. After seeking a legal opinion, we will take further action," a Powai police station official told PTI.

Nakhua said Matondkar's comments were "false, mischievous, deceitful and frivolous", and alleged they were made with a deliberate motive to cause disharmony among people and malign the country at global level.

The BJP leader, in a tweet, said, "Cong Candidate from Mumbai, Urmila Matondkar says: The religion which has been known for its tolerance has become the most violent!! This is abuse of Hindus!!!"

He also alleged that Matondkar made these "malicious, mischievous and calumnious comments on the instructions and orders of Congress president Rahul Gandhi".

Nakhua further alleged that journalist Rajdeep Sardesai allowed Matondkar to make the comment and broadcast it on the television channel.

He demanded action against Matondkar, Gandhi and Sardesai under sections 295A, 505 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The sections respectively pertains to committing "deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings", making "statement causing public mischief" and "acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention".

When contacted for his reaction, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the ground was slipping from beneath the BJP's feet.

Sensing defeat in Mumbai North, earlier an attempt was made to peek into Matondkar's personal life and marriage and now they are trying to polarise voters, Sawant said.

"The BJP has realised voters prefer Urmila rather than the incumbent MP (BJP's Gopal Shetty)," he added.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 05:01 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Uproar After Injury on ‘Deplorable’ Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch

‘Your Karma Will Catch Up With You’: Rahul Gandhi Warns PM Modi ov ...

Justice Pradeep Nandrajog Sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Cou ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs KKR Match in Jaipur: Kolkata Knight Riders ...

Virtuosity: Milind Deora Exclusive On Congress’ Mumbai Plan

Taunting Oppn Over 40 PM Faces, BJP Releases 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar ...

French President Emmnuel Macron to Declare April 7 as Commemoration Da ...

Turkey Slams Benjamin Netanyahu's 'Irresponsible' Remarks on West Bank ...

Akhilesh Yadav Lashes Out At BJP For Polarisation Of Society

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Non-BJP candidates in Mizoram vow to fight citizenship bill 'tooth and ...

Rising cow vigilantism curbs cattle trade in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana; f ...

Mouni Roy on RAW, the upcoming Brahmastra, and how her transition from ...

World Health Day 2019: Technology, analytics are revolutionising healt ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Lin Dan heralds return with well-crafted victory o ...

China imparting 'patriotic education' to Tibetan monks and nuns infuri ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Windham-Campbell Prize winning author Danielle McLaughlin on the power ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RCB: Kagiso Rabada stars in DC innings as R ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Airline denies allegations, say ...

When perfectionist Aamir Khan bumped into his favourite actor Chiranje ...

Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and M ...

Like father, like son! Taimur Ali Khan poses just like his father Saif ...

For Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya love is in the air, quite lit ...

'83: Ranveer Singh and team indulge in a Bollywood jam session, see vi ...

Happy birthday Jeetendra: 5 classic dance numbers that define his wack ...

The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Muruga ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.