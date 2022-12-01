Competition among Congress leaders to abuse me: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is a competition among Congress leaders as to who will use the most abusive words against him, referring to party president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' jibe at him.

Before Kharge, another Congress leader had said the party will show Modi his 'aukat' (place), the PM said, apparently referring to Madhusudan Mistry's remark.

Kharge on Monday night addressed a rally in Behrampura area of Ahmedabad city where he said the prime minister asks people to vote "looking at his face" in all elections. "Are you 100-headed like Ravan," he had said.

Addressing a poll rally in Kalol town of Panchmahal district in Gujarat on Thursday, Modi said, "There is a competition among Congress leaders as to who will use the most abusive words for Modi."

"Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Ram have now brought in (demon king) 'Ravan' from Ramayana. And, I am surprised they never expressed repentance, forget about tendering an apology, after using such cuss words for me," the PM said.

Voting is underway on Thursday for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 out of the total 182 seats in the state.

The remaining 93 seats, including Kalol, will go to polls in the second phase on December 5. (With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News

