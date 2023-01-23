 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Communist party purge in Vietnam worries foreign investors

Pranay Sharma
Jan 23, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

Over 30 party leaders and govt officials have been removed on anti-corruption charges. They include the president and deputy PMs. The move is seen by many as an attempt by the party gen secy to tighten his grip. The fear now is that Vietnam’s image as an investment destination would be hit.

In Vietnam’s power structure, there are four important positions — party general secretary, president, prime ministers and chairman of the National Assembly.

Vietnam, which became Asia’s growth engine in the face of Chinese slowdown and registered an economic growth of 8 percent in 2022, has started 2023 with a serious political crisis that can affect its image as a stable investment destination and can force investors to shift business elsewhere in South-East Asia.

On Wednesday, Vietnam’s parliament, the National Assembly, held a special session to approve the resignation of the country’s President Nguyen Xuan Phuc—the No. 2 leader in the Vietnamese political structure.

Vice-President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has been named interim President.

On January 5, another special session of parliament had approved the resignation of two deputy prime ministers.