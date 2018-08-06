Communist Party of China mouthpiece drops story that called Arunachal Pradesh a state in India

A Communist Party of China (CPC)-controlled news portal People’s Daily, has taken down an article that stated Arunachal Pradesh was a 'state' in India and not part of south Tibet, as officially claimed by the Chinese government.

The article written by an Indian journalist visiting Beijing on a Chinese government fellowship, was titled ‘India’s old age population hits all time high since independence’. The article was carried by en.people.cn, the People’s Daily’s English portal.

The article posted on August 3 said, “The state with the least old age people is Arunachal Pradesh, with only 4.6 per cent of its population above the age of 60. It is followed by Meghalaya at 4.7 per cent.”

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the article is not accessible now on the website, and the article link throws an “error” message. The article when published, had led to speculations if it was an error by the editorial team. of the news portal. China on its part, has never acknowledged Arunachal Pradesh, and still maintains that it is a disputed region, as it is a part of southern Tibet.

Geng Shuang, ministry of foreign affairs (MFA) spokesperson at a media briefing this year said, “First of all on the border issue our position is clear and consistent. We never acknowledged the existence of so called Arunachal Pradesh.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh met with heavy criticism from Beijing.

"The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh," Geng was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.