Committed to empowering small farmers, ready to discuss disagreement over farm laws: PM Modi

Home Minister Amit Shah lauded PM Narendra Modi on his birthday, saying he not only gave the country the idea to think ahead of time and fulfil its resolve with hardwork but also made it a reality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government is ready to discuss disagreements over the three new farm laws but no one has yet come up with the specific changes they seek.

The protest against three farm laws that seek to reform the agriculture sector will complete a year, with farmers, largely from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, demanding that be repealed. Several rounds of talks with the government have yielded no results.

“We are committed to empowering the small farmers in every way. The farm laws about which you are talking, the government has been saying right from the first day that on whichever point there is a disagreement, the government is ready to sit together and discuss those issues, Modi said in an interview to the Open magazine.

The Centre says the three laws will increase farmers' income but unions call them exploitative. Last week, the farmer unions called a Bharat Bandh to press for their demands.

“Many meetings have also been held in this regard but no one till now has come up with a specific point of disagreement that we want this to be changed,” he said.

The issue came up for discussion again when recently appointed Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Modi and demanded a repeal of the laws.

“We did reforms in the COVID-19 period, something that was unique if you look at countries across the world. Whether in established sectors like insurance, agriculture and labour, or in futuristic sectors like telecom and space,” Modi said in the interview.

The government brought in reforms through conviction after years of compulsive reforms.

“There is not a single sector where we have not brought fundamental reforms. We also created a conducive environment for state governments to introduce various reforms,” he said.

The PM credited India's "stunning success in vaccinating its people" to the country being Atmanirbhar or self-reliant.

“Imagine if our country had not come up with a vaccine. What would be the situation? We know that a large population of the world doesn’t have access to Covid vaccines. Today, our success in vaccination is thanks to India being Atmanirbhar,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the reforms were not only aimed at achieving the economic objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat but also focused on ease of living, unlike earlier governments which viewed economic reforms through a narrow prism of facilitating business ventures.

“For instance, our government gave additional borrowing facility to states if they implemented ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’, which will allows crores of migrants to receive PDS entitlements. Does this not help improve the lives of crores of the poor?” he asked.

“But how beneficial are economic reforms if there are no matching and simultaneous governance reforms? We have worked on both in tandem and in parallel. Over 1,600 old laws have been scrapped. Multiple reforms across the board have made compliance easier for business and for people. Many more such measures are in the pipeline.”

Modi also said he attached a lot of importance to criticism for his healthy development.

“I feel, and this is my conviction, that for my own healthy development, I attach a big importance to criticism. I, with an honest mind, respect critics a lot. But, unfortunately, the number of critics is very few. Mostly, people only level allegations, the people who play games about perception are more in number. And the reason for this is that, for criticism, one has to do a lot of hard work, research and, in today’s fast-paced world, maybe people don’t have time. So sometimes, I miss critics,” he said.