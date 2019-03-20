App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Comment | Lok Sabha polls: Mahagathbandhan is a paper tiger

The idea of a united fight was at best utopian and at worst a cynical attempt to woo the voter.

Rajesh Kumar @Rajesh_views
Whatsapp

Rajesh Kumar

The upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Opposition never tires of telling us, is no ordinary election. According to them, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's policies are undermining the secular consensus of the past seventy years. It is, so the opposition says, a momentous battle against the pernicious ideology of the Sangh Parivar, a fight to save the soul of the nation. That was why unity was so important, claimed Opposition leaders.

But curiously, nothing of that sort seems to be happening. The idea of a united fight was at best utopian and at worst a cynical attempt to woo the voter. In fact, even as the last date of filing nominations for the first phase of election is just a few days away, the Congress party is still in the process of finalising alliances in states such as Bihar and Jharkhand. The talks with the Left are said to have hit a roadblock in West Bengal. The party has been left out of a formidable alliance of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh (UP). In Andhra Pradesh, the Chandrababu Naidu led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has parted ways with the Congress.

The making and breaking of alliances highlight at least three important things about the state of the Opposition.

Rajesh Kumar
Rajesh Kumar
Associate Editor - Views|Moneycontrol

First, the idea of a grand alliance or Mahagathbandhan is simply not feasible. If opposition parties are not able to come together in the present political environment, if they are unable to close ranks now at what they say is a crucial time, it is difficult to argue that it can happen in the future against a party like the BJP. One of the reasons for this could be that, while most of the Opposition want to see the Narendra Modi-led NDA defeated, they are not able to find sufficient common ground to work together. The fact that there is no strong leader who could bring most opposition parties on a common platform is also affecting the possibilities for the Mahagathbandhan.

Second, Opposition parties are more worried about their own short-term interest. For instance, the SP-BSP alliance in UP did not include the Congress party. It is likely that the alliance would have benefited if Congress was a part of it. However, the Congress party would have gained more and affected the post-poll possibilities for the SP and the BSP. In Andhra Pradesh, the TDP decided to go alone after the alliance with the Congress did not work in Telangana.

This is in sharp contrast to what the BJP did in Bihar, for instance. The party decided to leave seats that it had won in 2014 for its alliance partners. Though this is bound to affect the morale of local workers, the party has made a calculated move, despite being in a stronger bargaining position. Friction with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) would have affected the narrative and, perhaps, led to a bigger overall loss. This kind of flexibility is missing in the Opposition camp. All the tall talk of a common ideological purpose is hokum.

Third, the road ahead for the Congress remains bumpy. One of the reasons why some of the parties are reluctant to work with Congress is that it has not been able to recover from the 2014 defeat. This is the main reason why it is not in a strong bargaining position. The party doesn’t seem to have made much progress in building the organisation in important states such as UP and Bihar.

Things would get more difficult for the Congress if it doesn't recover considerably in this Lok Sabha election. The party gained ground after the victory in the December 2018 assembly elections but has not been able to build on it. This election would also test the campaigning and vote-catching ability of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.  So, there is a lot at stake for the party. To be sure, it could have done more to bring the Opposition together in a meaningful way. That it hasn't been able to do so underlines its weaknesses.

Overall, the kind of Mahagathbandhan rallies that the Opposition conducted and the noise that it made, especially over the last few months, doesn't seem to have translated into alliances on the ground as parties would have expected. The Opposition could have played its cards better.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mahagathbandhan #Narendra Modi #NDA #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

In Setback to NCP, Former Maharashtra MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil Joins ...

Why Not Arrange Pick-up? Amid Rising Lion Deaths, EC's Setup for Lone ...

Shares of Crisis-hit Jet Airways Tumble 7 Per Cent After Airline Groun ...

After ‘Betrayal’, Gujarat’s Karadiya Rajputs Vow to ‘Teach BJP ...

JEE Main 2019 Admit Card for April Exam to Release Today at jeemain.ni ...

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Suspended Due to Inclement ...

Clashes Break Out At Priyanka Gandhi's Varanasi Rally, Congress Blames ...

How Does Euro 2020 Qualifying Work?

India Hints it May Boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for Second Time

Hiccups for BJP in Northeast, senior leaders resign and switch sides

BJP drops all sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, to field fresh Lok Sabha ...

US to begin accepting H1B visa applications for next fiscal year from ...

Arun Jaitley dubs '108 purported economists' as compulsive contrarians

Economists raise concerns over India's slowdown with RBI governor

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,500; realty, ...

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Auto sector showing signs of slowdown, says Tata MF

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractica ...

Mindtree spurns a dubious lover in L&T, but do not rule out an arrange ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Inshallah: Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on casting Salman Khan, Alia ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...

Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Varun Dhawan shows his 'First Class' dance on a ...

Holi 2019: Here's a list of new Holi songs to add to your jukebox

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor tops the fashion chart in a larger ...

IPL 2019: Sunil Chhetri pays a special visit to Virat Kohli and his RC ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.