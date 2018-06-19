Coming together of BJP, PDP just to grab power was opportunistic: Left parties

Coming together of the BJP and the PDP after the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls in 2014 to form government was an "opportunistic" move, the Left parties said today.

Soon after the BJP decided to pull out of the ruling alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, the Left parties voiced their concern over the political and law-and-order situation in the state, and said the Centre should share its assessment of the present situation with all political parties.

"Such coalition should not have happened. These two parties have no similarities. They coming together was an opportunistic move to be in power," CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Senior CPI(M) leader and MLA from Kulgam (J&K), MY Tarigami, said both the parties were answerable to people of J&K for their "unprincipled" alliance.

"We had been saying from day one it is an unprincipled alliance which had no ideological or political commonality. The only reason for these two parties to come together was to share and enjoy power," he said.

Demanding an all-party meeting, the CPI also criticised the Centre and alleged that the law-and-order situation in the state had been deteriorating since the coalition came to power.

"The situation in the state had been deteriorating ever seen the BJP-PDP coalition came to power. The present situation is worrisome. The home minister recently visited the state and met the chief minister and the state authorities.

"He was giving positive signals regarding peace in the Valley. What is the assessment of the Central government nobody knows. The government could have called an all-party meeting and shared its assessment," CPI leader D Raja told PTI.

The left parties also said that they are keeping a close watch on the situation and would wait for the next move of the government.