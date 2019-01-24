App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 11:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Collective leadership need of the hour: Chandrababu Naidu

The absence of the BJD and Left parties at the Brigade Parade Ground national unity rally, which was participated by nearly two dozen opposition leaders, had also set tongues wagging.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stressed that "collective leadership" is the need of the hour for the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) of opposition parties, and said the name of the leader for the prime minister's post would be declared after elections.

Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president, said that be it West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or NCP chief Sharad Pawar, nobody is working single-handedly but functioning together.

He came down heavily on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao for skipping the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) mega opposition rally in Kolkata on January 19, and described his absence from the event as "drama".

The absence of the BJD and Left parties at the Brigade Parade Ground national unity rally, which was participated by nearly two dozen opposition leaders, had also set tongues wagging.

related news

Naidu also made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dubbed him as a "publicity-seeking prime minister, who only raises slogans and never performs".

"There is a need of a collective leadership. Politics is for serving people. It is through politics we will form the next government. Only post elections, we will announce the name of the leader," Naidu told PTI in an exclusive interview here on January 19.

The remarks came in response to a question about the possible face from the proposed coalition of the opposition parties for the prime minister's post.

"Nobody is working single-handedly. Not Mamata Banerjee, not Sharad Pawar, we are all together. Their (leaders in the 'Mahagathbandhan') commitment-level to save India is very high. It was clear during the rally in Kolkata. We all are working together, forgetting our differences.

"Didi (Mamata) had invited him (KCR), but he chose to skip the rally. It indicates that you are up to some drama. There are differences among political parties. (Arvind) Kejriwal has differences with the Congress, even Akhilesh (Yadav) and Mayawati joined hands in UP. It is time to come together for the sake of saving the nation," he said.

On the issue of electronic voting machines (EVMs), he said they were susceptible to "manipulation" and called for restoring the ballot paper system. Naidu said the coalition of opposition parties would soon visit the Election Commission (EC) to press for their demand to do away with EVMs and return to paper ballot.

"The 'Mahagatbandhan' allies are planning to begin a nationwide debate on reintroducing ballot paper system for Lok Sabha elections. EVMs are not used in any other democracy," the TDP president said. The machines pose a big "risk" as the fate of the democracy lies in the hands of a computer programmer.

"Using EVMs means you are risking democracy in the hands of one individual, who is a computer operator or a programmer. No developed or technology-driven country, including the US, Japan or Germany, has allowed EVMs. Anybody can manipulate these machines," he said.

Naidu, who had pulled out of the NDA last year over denial of special category status to Andhra Pradesh, said the common people are "annoyed" over the performance of the present dispensation.

"Modi's slogans have to match his performance. That is missing. Common people have realised that he makes tall promises without delivering them. That is why they are annoyed. Because of him, the country is suffering. Today, democracy is under threat. This never happened in the past.

"All these sop announcements will be more damaging. He (Modi) might announce more (sops) on January 26. These are all panic reactions which will not help now. You (Modi) should have done all that in the past four-and-half years," he said. On BJP's rule at the Centre during the present term, Naidu said, "We have lost five to six years and that agonises people. You cannot bring back time."

Referring to the "success" of previous coalition governments, the TDP leader said, "Earlier, P V Narasimha Rao had a minority government and fared well post the economic reforms. Then things started rolling. After that, we had two coalition governments under prime ministers (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.

"Now, he (Modi) has an absolute majority. If you compare these four governments, all of them performed better than the present dispensation. It indicates that a collective leadership performs well with timely reforms.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 11:47 am

tags #2019 Lok Sabha polls #India #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.