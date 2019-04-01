App
Politics
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coalition of regional parties would form govt at Centre: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Reiterating that he would, if necessary, launch a national party for the development of the country, Rao said there are changes required in health, legal, administrative matters as well as in the Constitution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asserted that the coalition of regional parties is set to form the government at the Centre after the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Reiterating that he would, if necessary, launch a national party for the development of the country, Rao said there are changes required in health, legal, administrative matters as well as in the Constitution.

"If needed, I will launch a national party. There are changes needed in health, legal and administrative matters as well as in the Constitution. With your blessings I will create tremors in national politics," the TRS chief said.

KCR, as Rao is also referred to, who has been proposing a non-BJP, non-Congress federal front at the Centre, said consultations were held with Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of architect of the Constitution late B R Ambedkar and head of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, DMK president M K Stalin and others in this regard.

Addressing election rallies in Wanaparthy and Mahbubnagar districts, Rao appealed to people to vote for TRS candidates and ensure their victory with big majority and free the country of BJP and the Congress.

He expressed confidence that it would be the regional parties front that would assume power at Centre after May 23. "No need for any doubt over TRS victory. Don't get confused with opposition party leaders statements. During Telangana movement several leaders have targetted me but I continued to fight to achieve separate state," Rao said.

Claiming that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) solved problems relating to electricity, drinking water and increased social welfare pensions, he said the TRS won the recent Assembly election in that manner. Attacking Narendra Modi, Rao alleged that he served as the Prime Minister for five years, but failed to deliver on his promises made to the people.

"I am asking what BJP did for people, why did you fail to introduce Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima schemes?," KCR asked. Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a copy of the 'Rythu Bandhu' farmers' investment support scheme of the TRS government in Telangana, he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's comments on his religious belief, Rao said, "It was improper for the PM to speak about personal traits of a leader. Why should the PM be worried over my faith in astrology? Addressing a rally in Mahbubnagar on Friday last Modi had targeted Rao over his belief in astrology. Modi had alleged that Rao was under the influence of astrologers. "BJP leaders are psuedo Hindus, I am true hindu, none have performed so many Yagams which I did," Rao said.

He also said that Modi "failed" to respond to the letters he had written seeking financial aid for Palamuru lift irrigation project. Rao further said that after the elections he would hold 'Praja Darbar' in each district.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 07:50 am

