 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Coalition of corruption, says Anurag Thakur as Opposition joins ranks over action by probe agencies

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

"Everyone had their own model of corruption. Now when action is being taken, everyone is coming together. This is not a grand alliance (maha gathbandhan) but a coalition of the corrupt (maha thug bandhan)," Thakur told reporters.

Anurag Thakur (File image)

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday dubbed as the "coalition of the corrupt" the coming together of opposition parties to attack the BJP-led government over what they allege is its misuse of central agencies against political rivals.

"Everyone had their own model of corruption. Now when action is being taken, everyone is coming together. This is not a grand alliance (maha gathbandhan) but a coalition of the corrupt (maha thug bandhan)," Thakur told reporters.

The senior BJP leader hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) who have accused the central government of "targeting" opposition leaders with investigations by central probe agencies but turning a blind eye to allegations of irregularities against BJP functionaries.

On the issue of the excise scam in Delhi, Thakur said AAP leader Manish Sisodia may be the main accused in the case, "but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin" of the entire scam.