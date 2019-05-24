App
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coalition govt with HD Kumaraswamy at the helm will complete term: Priyank M Kharge

According to Kharge, minister of social welfare, BJP has been continuously trying to destabilise the government.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The coalition government in Karnataka will continue and the recent election results will have no impact, said senior ministers in a media briefing on May 24.

Speaking to mediapersons, Priyank M Kharge, minister of social welfare, said: "The election results are the mandate for Lok Sabha and not the State. The coalition will continue under Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (HDK) government."

This decision was taken after an informal cabinet meeting at HDK home office in Bengaluru. Kharge said: "All MLAs, including Congress chief Siddaramaiah, have reposed faith in the HDK government. The Opposition is only trying to destabilise us."

The decision comes after reports of current Karnataka government collapsing surfaced as BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls. JD(S) and Congress won one each in Hassan and Bengaluru Rural. Experts had said that the results might have an impact on the ruling coalition with many MLAs joining BJP.

related news

During the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections, having won 104 seats, BJP failed to secure majority (113 seats). The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has a total of 224 seats. As a result, JD(S) with 38 seats and Congress with 77 seats came together to form the government. According to this deal, HD Kumaraswamy become the Chief Minister.

Until then, Congress and JD(S) had been arch-rivals. The Congress-JD(S) coalition seems to have not worked given the decades-long rivalry. In fact, the alliance seems to be working against them in the Lok Sabha election.

Recently a senior congress leader Roshan Baig defected and many experts pointed out that many may follow suit.

On Friday's media briefing, Kharge said, “BJP is trying opt us out for a year now. But be rest assured, the government is on firm wicket and I don't think BJP coming to power in Karnataka any time soon. Of course they have got a boost but I want to assure the people of Karnataka that our government will complete its tenure."

Commenting on whether the coalition sees existing MLAs joining BJP, Kharage said they will not do anything unconstitutional. "We will not do anything unconstitutional but when it comes to our existence we will be forced to do what seems right," he added.

First Published on May 24, 2019 06:01 pm

tags #HD Kumaraswamy #Karnataka #Politics

