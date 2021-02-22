Coal smuggling case: CBI serves notice on Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife ahead of Bengal polls

File image: Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee (Image: Twitter/@abhishekaitc)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 22 visited Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha member and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee to serve notice to his wife Rujira Banerjee for questioning in connection with a coal smuggling case.

The case, registered in November 2020, pertains to the alleged theft of coal from the mines of Eastern Coalfields Ltd. The central agency had also summoned Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law, Maneka Gambhir, for questioning in the case, news reports suggest.

“The CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down,” Abhishek Banerjee tweeted along with a photo of the CBI notice.



While Abhishek Banerjee’s wife is yet to respond to the summons, his sister-in-law has agreed to join the CBI investigation on February 22, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The Trinamool Congress has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using central agencies to intimidate TMC leaders ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections in West Bengal. The state will head for polls in April-May.

“The CBI probe will unearth the involvement of more TMC leaders in different scams. The entire state knows that ruling party leaders are involved in the coal scam,” the newspaper report quoted BJP’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh as saying.