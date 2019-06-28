App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to meet today

The meeting would take place at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence-cum-camp office of Rao, official sources said Thursday. Rao had attended Reddys swearing-in ceremony in Amaravati and the two leaders met on few occasions subsequently, reflecting bonhomie between them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would meet here today to discuss sharing of river water and other issues concerning the two neighbouring states.

The meeting would take place at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence-cum-camp office of Rao, official sources said Thursday. Rao had attended Reddys swearing-in ceremony in Amaravati and the two leaders met on few occasions subsequently, reflecting bonhomie between them.

The YSRCP led by Jagan was swept to power in the Assembly elections held in April, ending the five-year TDP rule headed by N Chandrababu Naidu, who and Rao did not see eye to eye.

Close

Rao had earlier said he and Jagan have agreed to ensure the two states put the river water available to them to optimum use for irrigation and other purposes. The Andhra Pradesh government has recently handed over the buildings in its control in the Secretariat complex to Telangana.

The buildings had been allocated to AP as Hyderabad was the common capital for both the states for 10 years beginning 2014. Though five years have passed since state bifurcation in 2014, several issues, including division of assets and liabilities between the states, have been pending due to lack of agreement over them. The meeting of the Chief Ministers is expected to help in resolving the pending issues.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 08:20 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.