CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to meet today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would meet here today to discuss sharing of river water and other issues concerning the two neighbouring states.

The meeting would take place at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence-cum-camp office of Rao, official sources said Thursday. Rao had attended Reddys swearing-in ceremony in Amaravati and the two leaders met on few occasions subsequently, reflecting bonhomie between them.

The YSRCP led by Jagan was swept to power in the Assembly elections held in April, ending the five-year TDP rule headed by N Chandrababu Naidu, who and Rao did not see eye to eye.

Rao had earlier said he and Jagan have agreed to ensure the two states put the river water available to them to optimum use for irrigation and other purposes. The Andhra Pradesh government has recently handed over the buildings in its control in the Secretariat complex to Telangana.

The buildings had been allocated to AP as Hyderabad was the common capital for both the states for 10 years beginning 2014. Though five years have passed since state bifurcation in 2014, several issues, including division of assets and liabilities between the states, have been pending due to lack of agreement over them. The meeting of the Chief Ministers is expected to help in resolving the pending issues.