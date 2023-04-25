 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CM Yogi Adityanath should tell how many cases pending against him withdrawn, if they related to riots: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST

Addressing a press conference here ahead of the urban body polls next month, he launched a scathing attack on the BJP over ”corruption” in municipal bodies, alleged lack of development, waterlogging, encroachment and other civic problems.

Yadav alleged the BJP government got ponds grabbed in connivance with real estate dealers.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hit back at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for accusing the pre-2017 governments of ”creating riots”, and said he should tell how many cases pending against him were ”withdrawn” by his own administration and if they ”related to riots”.

Yadav, who was accompanied by SP’s mayoral candidate for Lucknow Vandana Mishra, tried to corner the state government over the recent murders of Umesh Pal, mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, asking ”who is responsible” for these incidents.

He released a booklet of appeal to voters, making a raft of promises like an urban employment guarantee scheme on the lines of MGNREGS, opening Samajwadi canteens and grocery stores, yoga centres and making gaushalas self-sufficient. He also promised a ’Nagar Bharti Samman’ to reward good works in urban areas.