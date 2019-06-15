App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2019 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray meet to discuss Maharashtra cabinet expansion

There is speculation in political circles that the expansion could take place on June 16, a day before the three-week monsoon session of the state legislature begins.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray late Friday night to discuss the proposed cabinet expansion in the state.

In the last few days, both Fadnavis and finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar have said the ministry will be expanded.

In a tweet, Fadnavis said, "I met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshri and discussed in detail cabinet expansion."

Close

Earlier in the day, when asked about a cabinet expansion, Thackeray had said, "I don't know when the cabinet expansion is happening. I don't have a 'panchang' (almanac)."

related news

There is speculation in political circles that the expansion could take place on June 16, a day before the three-week monsoon session of the state legislature begins.

Fadnavis earlier met Governor C Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan.

Currently, there are 37 ministers including the chief minister, and Fadnavis can accommodate another five.

A vacancy was created due to the death of BJP leader Pandurang Fundkar, then agriculture minister, in 2018. The portfolio is now being handled by revenue minister Chandrakant Patil.

Deepak Sawant, then health minister, resigned earlier this year and the department is being looked after by Eknath Shinde, who is also the PWD minister.

Parliamentary Affairs and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Girish Bapat resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Pune. His portfolios are being shared by Education Minister Vinod Tawde and Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal.

While the BJP has 16 cabinet ministers and seven ministers of state (MoS), its main all Shiv Sena has five cabinet ministers and only one MoS.

Smaller allies have one cabinet and MoS post each.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 15, 2019 08:26 am

tags #BJP #Devendra Fadnavis #Maharashtra #Politics #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.