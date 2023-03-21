 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

CM Arvind Kejriwal levelling allegations on Centre, PM Modi to hide own mistakes: Delhi BJP

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Addressing a press conference here, working president of the Delhi BJP Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal was levelling allegations on the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divert attention from the corruption charges faced by the city government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

The BJP in Delhi slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, accusing him of creating a row over the city government's budget for "cheap publicity" and to hide his own mistakes.

Addressing a press conference here, working president of the Delhi BJP Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal was levelling allegations on the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divert attention from the corruption charges faced by the city government.

"The Kejriwal government sat on the clarifications sought by the Ministry of Home Affairs for three days and then blamed the Centre for stopping the budget," Sachdeva said.

Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the Centre had stopped the budget presentation of his government.