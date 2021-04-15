English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

CM Arvind Kejriwal holds COVID-19 review meet with L-G Anil Baijal amid surge in cases in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference after the meeting at 1 pm.

Moneycontrol News
April 15, 2021 / 11:47 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on April 15 to discuss the nation capital’s COVID-19 situation.

The meeting comes a day after Delhi reported 17,282 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike the national Capital has seen so far, and 104 deaths.

“In view of the spread of COVID-19 infection, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will discuss the situation with the Lieutenant Governor at 11am on Thursday,” the chief minister’s office said.

The CM will address a press conference after the meeting at 1 pm, the officials said.

Read: Children's lives very important, request Centre to cancel CBSE exams: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal will also hold a meeting with Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, chief secretary and other senior officials to review the coronavirus situation in Delhi.
In what the chief minister calls the fourth wave of COVID-19, the infection caseload of Delhi has reached 7,67,438 with 50,736 active cases. As many as 11,540 people have died due to the virus in Delhi so far.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal #Coronavirus. COVID-19 #Current Affairs #Delhi government #India #Politics
first published: Apr 15, 2021 11:47 am

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.