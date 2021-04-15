CM Arvind Kejriwal holds COVID-19 review meet with L-G Anil Baijal amid surge in cases in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on April 15 to discuss the nation capital’s COVID-19 situation.

The meeting comes a day after Delhi reported 17,282 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike the national Capital has seen so far, and 104 deaths.

“In view of the spread of COVID-19 infection, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will discuss the situation with the Lieutenant Governor at 11am on Thursday,” the chief minister’s office said.

The CM will address a press conference after the meeting at 1 pm, the officials said.

Kejriwal will also hold a meeting with Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, chief secretary and other senior officials to review the coronavirus situation in Delhi.In what the chief minister calls the fourth wave of COVID-19, the infection caseload of Delhi has reached 7,67,438 with 50,736 active cases. As many as 11,540 people have died due to the virus in Delhi so far.