CM Arvind Kejriwal blames PM Modi, L-G Saxena for stopping free Yoga classes in Delhi

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal's remarks come on the back of Punjab's AAP-led government starting free Yoga classes in the state.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lt Governor VK Saxena for the suspension of free Yoga classes under the 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme and asked who benefitted from the action.

Kejriwal's remarks come on the back of Punjab's AAP-led government starting free Yoga classes in the state.

Last year, the AAP dispensation in Delhi accused the BJP of "conspiring" to shut down the 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme by pressuring officials.

At the time, the Delhi government alleged that Saxena did not approve the programme's extension beyond October 31.