MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Passive Investing has the potential to create long-term wealth for new investors by joining an engaging webinar on November 25, 4:00 p.m
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Clear-headed response to national security matters absent during UPA, alleges Nirmala Sitharaman

The Modi government gave the armed forces the "fullest right" to take appropriate decisions at appropriate times to show to the people of the country how India responds in such situations, she said.

PTI
November 24, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

Amid a row over Congress leader Manish Tewari’s views on the UPA dispensation’s 26/11 Mumbai terror attack response, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed the "clear-headed response" in national security matters adopted during the Narendra Modi government was "missing" before 2014.

The Modi government gave the armed forces the "fullest right" to take appropriate decisions at appropriate times to show to the people of the country how India responds in such situations, she said.

In his latest book — "10 Flashpoints: 20 years" that is set to be released on December 2 — Tewari has criticised the Congress-led UPA government for its response to the 26/11 Mumbai attack, suggesting India should have taken action against Pakistan since "restraint is not a sign of strength", remarks that put the opposition party in an awkward situation for the second time this month after Salman Khurshid’s Hindutva criticism.

As a row broke out on Tuesday over Tewari’s views that India should have actioned a "kinetic response" in the days after the November 2008 Mumbai attack, the BJP hit out at the Congress and alleged that the UPA-I government put national security at stake by not responding strongly.

"There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words," Tewari said. As a row broke out on Tuesday over Tewari’s views that India should have actioned a "kinetic response" in the days after the November 2008 Mumbai attack, the BJP hit out at the Congress and alleged that the UPA-I government put national security at stake by not responding strongly.

Close

Related stories

As many as 166 people were killed in the coordinated attacks carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists at different places in the country’s commercial capital.

Sitharaman, while replying to a reporter’s question on Tiwari’s book, said, "Decisions of this nature during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s time since 2014 have been taken with clear-headed leadership, which took the armed forces into confidence and addressed the (national security) issues".

Wheather it was Balakot or surgical strikes, the government came to assist immediately and gave armed forces fullest right to take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time and the result was to how India responded to such situations, she said.

"This (response towards national security) was completely absent during UPA days. That is why despite the attack, justice has not been ensured," Sitharaman said.

Hitting out at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for his reported comments on expenses for India’s defence setup, Sitharaman alleged that during the 10 years of UPA rule, the government "did not do much at all (to strengthen defence setup of the country)".

"As a result, that gap is being filled up by us. Even this was discussed in debates of parliament as to how the defence ministry under the UPA was in hibernation. Today we are spending more to make up for all that," she said.
PTI
Tags: #India #national security #Nirmala Sitharaman #Politics #UPA
first published: Nov 24, 2021 07:49 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.