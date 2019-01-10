Classic case of left hand not knowing what right hand is doing: Ahmed Patel on Quota Bill

Congress leader Ahmed Patel made an “intervention” in the on January 9 “exposing the government’s hypocrisy on the quota bill”.

Patel tweeted the video showing the incident from his Twitter account.

The Congress leader quoted a minister’s alleged reply in the Lok Sabha stating that there was no proposal to provide reservation to economically weaker sections among upper castes.

The minister, not named by Patel, had made the statement replying to a question asked on whether there was demands seeking reservation for economically weaker sections among upper castes such as Marathas (from Maharashtra), Thakurs (from Uttar Pradesh) and Rajputs (from Rajasthan), and if yes, was the government considering them.

Patel, a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Upper House, termed it “a classic case where [the] left hand does not know what the right hand is up to.”

The Parliament on January 9 approved constitutional amendment to provide 10 percent reservation to general category poor in jobs and education with the government.

The Rajya Sabha passed The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019, with 165 voting in favour and 7 against, a day after Lok Sabha approved it.

The Bill will now go to the President for approval.