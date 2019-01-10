App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Classic case of left hand not knowing what right hand is doing: Ahmed Patel on Quota Bill

Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel quoted a minister's reply in Lok Sabha that there was no proposal to provide reservations to economically weaker sections in upper castes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress leader Ahmed Patel made an “intervention” in the  on January 9 “exposing the government’s hypocrisy on the quota bill”.

Patel tweeted the video showing the incident from his Twitter account.

The Congress leader quoted a minister’s alleged reply in the Lok Sabha stating that there was no proposal to provide reservation to economically weaker sections among upper castes.

The minister, not named by Patel, had made the statement replying to a question asked on whether there was demands seeking reservation for economically weaker sections among upper castes such as Marathas (from Maharashtra), Thakurs (from Uttar Pradesh) and Rajputs (from Rajasthan), and if yes, was the government considering them.

Patel, a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Upper House, termed it “a classic case where [the] left hand does not know what the right hand is up to.”

The Parliament on January 9 approved constitutional amendment to provide 10 percent reservation to general category poor in jobs and education with the government.

The Rajya Sabha passed The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019, with 165 voting in favour and 7 against, a day after Lok Sabha approved it.

The Bill will now go to the President for approval.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 11:20 am

tags #Ahmed Patel #Current Affairs #India #Parliament #Politics #Rajya Sabha #trends

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.