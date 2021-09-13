MARKET NEWS

Class 5 paper in Punjab asks about government schemes

The teachers of government primary schools in Punjab have been asked to take printouts of this question paper and distribute to students

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Illustration: Moneycontrol)


A question paper carrying a huge state government advertisement on hiking social security pension and related questions have been sent to teachers of government primary schools to distribute to Class 5 students.

The practice question paper in Punjabi language have been set to prepare the students for the National Achievement Survey (NAS), reported the Indian Express.

According to the report, the NAS practice paper has a government advertisement as a reference picture. The ad says that the Punjab government has doubled the social security pension for old age, widows and destitute women, orphan children and disabled, as per the report.

Below the picture, there were multiple choice questions, like, “The above advertisement is regarding what?” and “When was the hiked social security pension distribution started?”

The practice paper was sent to the teachers on WhatsApp groups of the Education Department on September 12, the report said.

The papers have been received from the state head office in Mohali, said the report citing Manmeet Grewal, assistant project coordinator, Padho Punjab, Ludhiana district. The same question paper has been sent to all teachers across the state, he said.

“These question papers are prepared at head office in Mohali, not at district level. We sent them to teachers as received,” Grewal added.

Also read | Unvaccinated employees will be sent on compulsory leave after September 15: Punjab govt

The teachers have been asked to take printouts of this question paper and distribute to students on September 13, when Classes 3 to 5 will sit for their September mid-term exams, said the report.

According to a senior teacher from the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), the question paper was an attempt by the Punjab government to publicise its schemes. “Elections are here and now Punjab government is publicising its schemes via question papers… Question papers of schoolchildren are not meant for poll campaigning… The advertisement is just a publicity measure,” the teacher told the publication.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #education #India #Politics #Punjab
first published: Sep 13, 2021 09:45 am

