Clashes in Bengal as BJP stages rally to protest against ‘corruption’ in Amphan relief work

Since super cyclone Amphan ravaged parts of south Bengal beyond recognition, several allegations of corruption against TMC workers involved in the relief efforts have surfaced.
Clashes broke out in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protest rally alleging corruption in Cyclone Amphan relief work.
Workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party allegedly attacked the BJP workers attending the rally held on July 18 and snatched their mobile phones and vehicles.Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh, who was leading the protest, said some of the “TMC goons” also hurled crude bombs at them.
आइये बंगाल का लोकतंत्र दिखाते हैं।
कश्मीर घाटी के हिंदुओं की रैली पर भी आतंकी वैसा आक्रमण नहीं करते जैसा बैरकपुर में बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता टीएमसी के हाथों झेल रहे हैं।
*#BarrackporeAgainstTMCGoons* @BJP4Bengal @KailashOnline @DilipGhoshBJP @MenonArvindBJP @shivprakashbjp pic.twitter.com/J7cIzgQlaf— Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) July 18, 2020
Many people have sustained injuries in the attack by TMC goons. Mobile phones and vehicles of several people have been snatched: Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh https://t.co/rMkZpU6FSF
West Bengal: TMC workers allegedly attacked BJP workers who were taking out a protest march against alleged corruption in Ambhan relief distribution, alleged harassment of BJP workers by police & other issues, in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas district earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ZI1zx70MuG
Since the super cyclone ravaged parts of south Bengal beyond recognition, several allegations of corruption involving the relief efforts have surfaced. Most of those displaced by Cyclone Amphan have complained of not receiving relief material. Protests have been rocking Amphan-hit areas as well, with agitators taking to streets accusing TMC leaders of corruption.