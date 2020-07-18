Clashes in Bengal as BJP stages rally to protest against ‘corruption’ in Amphan relief work

Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh leading the protest rally against alleged corruption by TMC workers in West Bengal on July 18

Clashes broke out in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protest rally alleging corruption in Cyclone Amphan relief work.

Workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party allegedly attacked the BJP workers attending the rally held on July 18 and snatched their mobile phones and vehicles.



Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh, who was leading the protest, said some of the “TMC goons” also hurled crude bombs at them.

Since the super cyclone ravaged parts of south Bengal beyond recognition, several allegations of corruption involving the relief efforts have surfaced. Most of those displaced by Cyclone Amphan have complained of not receiving relief material. Protests have been rocking Amphan-hit areas as well, with agitators taking to streets accusing TMC leaders of corruption.