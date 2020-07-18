App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Clashes in Bengal as BJP stages rally to protest against ‘corruption’ in Amphan relief work

Since super cyclone Amphan ravaged parts of south Bengal beyond recognition, several allegations of corruption against TMC workers involved in the relief efforts have surfaced.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh leading the protest rally against alleged corruption by TMC workers in West Bengal on July 18
Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh leading the protest rally against alleged corruption by TMC workers in West Bengal on July 18

Clashes broke out in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protest rally alleging corruption in Cyclone Amphan relief work.

Workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party allegedly attacked the BJP workers attending the rally held on July 18 and snatched their mobile phones and vehicles.

Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh, who was leading the protest, said some of the “TMC goons” also hurled crude bombs at them.


Since the super cyclone ravaged parts of south Bengal beyond recognition, several allegations of corruption involving the relief efforts have surfaced. Most of those displaced by Cyclone Amphan have complained of not receiving relief material. Protests have been rocking Amphan-hit areas as well, with agitators taking to streets accusing TMC leaders of corruption.

 
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #Bengal BJP #BJP vs Trinamool #Cyclone Amphan #Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.