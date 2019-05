AAP candidate’s son claims he paid Rs 6 crore to Arvind Kejriwal for Lok Sabha ticket

A fresh row erupted on the eve of polling in Delhi after the son of AAP's West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar on May 11 claimed that he paid Rs 6 crore to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to contest Lok Sabha polls, but Jakhar denied it saying he was lying and that they had estranged ties.

Uday Jakhar, the son of the AAP's West Delhi candidate, claimed that his father paid Rs 6 crore to Kejriwal to contest the election.

However, Balbir Singh Jakhar, in a press conference, denied it saying his son has never stayed with him and he was lying. He said after his divorce, his son stayed with his maternal grandparents and asserted that the move might be "politically motivated".

As soon as the press conference was about to start, three policemen entered the AAP headquarters at ITO and told AAP functionaries to stop the event, but they did not pay heed. After this, the cops tried to video record the proceedings but they were not allowed inside and the door was shut.

A senior police officer said they came to know about the press conference, following which they went to the premises to caution AAP functionaries that they cannot hold a press conference during the 48-hour silence period prior to polling as it is a violation of the model code of conduct.

The officer said they have informed the Election Commission (EC) about the developments.

Asserting that there was no violation of the code of conduct, the party said it had covered its symbol and had made no appeal to vote but just gave a clarification.

The AAP also contended that the police should have brought an official order from the EC that the press conference cannot take place.