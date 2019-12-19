App
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC: J P Nadda after meeting refugees from Afghanistan

Nadda made these remarks here after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens, and also slammed the opposition for protesting against the new legislation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid protests against the amended citizenship law, BJP working president J P Nadda asserted on Thursday that the CAA will be implemented, and that the National Register of Citizens will also be brought in.

Nadda made these remarks here after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens, and also slammed the opposition for protesting against the new legislation.

He said BJP's rivals are protesting for vote bank politics while ignoring the plight of minorities of three neighbouring countries living in India.

"Those who are opposing the citizenship law should meet them. These people have been living in India for 28-30 years but can't admit their children in schools or buy a house as they do not have citizenship. Our rivals cannot see anything beyond their vote bank politics," Nadda said.

"India is marching ahead under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will continue to do so. The CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) will be implemented, so will be the NRC in future," he said.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 03:25 pm

tags #CAA #Citizenship Amendment law #India #NRC #Politics

