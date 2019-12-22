Citizenship law, NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims: PM Modi at Delhi rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 22 accused his rivals of stoking fears among people and misleading Muslims over the amended citizenship law, and asserted that his government's schemes have never done any discrimination on the basis of religion.

Addressing a rally at Ramlila Maidan, he said the citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens have nothing to do with Indian Muslims.

"A lie is being spread that this government had brought the law to snatch people's rights," the prime minister said and dared rivals to find anything discriminatory in his work.

Unable to challenge him in elections, Modi asserted, his rivals have resorted to dividing the country through rumours.

Without naming the rival parties, he said people were incited by those in high positions, who shared fake videos.

PM Modi also said that rumours regarding detention centers being established are "false" and have been spread to "destroy the nation".

"I want to say this to 130 crore Indians, there has been no discussion on NRC. Some educated Naxals, 'urban Naxals' are spreading rumours that all the Muslims will be sent to detention centers. Educated people are asking, what is a detention centre?" PM Modi said.

Launching a scathing attack on opposition parties like the Congress, AAP, TMC and the Left over their protests against the law, he said India had an opportunity to expose Pakistan over its discrimination against minorities but it was lost due to their politics.

Modi devoted a considerable part of his nearly 100-minute speech, which he started with the slogan of 'vividhta me ekta, Bharat ki visheshta' (Unity in diversity is India's speciality) , to allay concerns of Muslims and said they should look at his "track record" and not listen to "tape record" of his rivals.

He cited his development schemes like giving LPG cylinders to the poor and health insurance scheme to assert that it has never mattered to his government whether people go to temple or mosque.

In a clear justification of having a nationwide National Register of Citizens, he said infiltrators never "reveal" themselves unlike refugees who never "hide" their identities.

Praising police forces, which have faced criticism from some quarters for allegedly using excessive force against students and protestors in a few places, the prime minister said they have always come to people's help and noted that over 33,000 of them have sacrificed their lives in duty since independence.

Several protesters in states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam have died in alleged police firing.

Modi asked his rivals to burn his effigy and thrash it with shoes if they wish so, but they should not target assets and properties of others.

He made a reference to a speech of Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee, who is also West Bengal chief minister, in Parliament against infiltration into the state and attacked her for "changing" her stand due to "vote bank politics".

"These leaders changed their stand and all their love and sympathy for these refugees vanished," he sad.

PM Modi also targeted the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over a range of issues including alleged supply of dirty water in the city, unauthorised colonies, transportation, pollution, and the party's stand on the amended Citizenship Act and a proposed countrywide NRC.

Modi said that the city records highest sale of water purifier in the country as he rejected the claims of the AAP dispensation about clean drinking water being supplied to the people.

He also said that had Delhi government not created political hurdles, work on Metro Phase-IV would have started long back.

Despite hurdles created by the Delhi government, the PM said, the BJP-led central government has ensured that the metro network grows at a rate of 25 kilometres every year against 14 kilometres before 2014.

Security had been tightened and a special traffic arrangement made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.

The rally was taking place a little over a kilometre from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence during a protest against the new citizenship law.

A multi-level security arrangement was in place, with CCTV surveillance of all the routes leading to the venue and snipers being positioned atop buildings, sources said.