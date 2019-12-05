App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Citizenship Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha on December 9

The bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha after being dealt with by the Lower House of Parliament.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and will be taken up for passage the next day, official sources said on Thursday.

The bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha after being dealt with by the Lower House of Parliament.

Its passage in the Lok Sabha is all but certain due to the massive majority the BJP and its allies have, and the Union government is confident of its passage in the Rajya Sabha as well with the support of several non-aligned regional parties which have often joined the treasury benches in the past.

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #Citizenship Amendment bill #India #Lok Sabha #Politics

