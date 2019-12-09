Citizenship Bill insult to country: Akhilesh Yadav

Accusing the BJP of dividing society, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Monday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was an insult to country and its constitution.

"I had earlier said that their (BJP's) politics is diverting attention and dividing society. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is an insult to India and the Constitution," Yadav said in a tweet.

The former UP chief minister also alleged that the ruling BJP had failed to fulfil its poll promises.

"The income of the farmers has not doubled. The Ganga has not been cleaned. Black money has not come back. There are no jobs. Daughters could not be saved nor there is any development," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Citizenship Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday.