Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Citizenship Bill insult to country: Akhilesh Yadav

"I had earlier said that their (BJP's) politics is diverting attention and dividing society. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is an insult to India and the Constitution," Yadav said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Accusing the BJP of dividing society, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Monday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was an insult to country and its constitution.

"I had earlier said that their (BJP's) politics is diverting attention and dividing society. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is an insult to India and the Constitution," Yadav said in a tweet.

The former UP chief minister also alleged that the ruling BJP had failed to fulfil its poll promises.

"The income of the farmers has not doubled. The Ganga has not been cleaned. Black money has not come back. There are no jobs. Daughters could not be saved nor there is any development," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Citizenship Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to the non-Muslims refugees escaping religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #Citizenship bill #India #Politics

