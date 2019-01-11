Citizenship Bill: Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi says he will violate prohibitory order

Senior Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on January 11 said he would break the prohibitory order and court arrest if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was not withdrawn by the Centre.

By prohibiting all sorts of protests, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government was curtailing the democratic rights of people and running the state in an autocratic manner, he added.

"I will violate (section) 144 (of the Code of Criminal Procedure) if you (Centre) do not withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. I will lead people and shout slogans. I will go to jail -- a jail bharo (movement)," Gogoi told reporters here.