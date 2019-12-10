Citizenship Amendment Bill: USCIRF statement 'inaccurate and unwarranted', says Centre

Responding to the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)'s statement on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Ministry of External Affairs on December 10 said that it regrets the "inaccurate and unwarranted" comments made by the organisation.

"We regret the inaccurate and unwarranted comments made by USCIRF on CAB. They have chosen to be guided by their prejudices and biases on a matter on which they have little knowledge and no locus standi," the MEA statement said.

Earlier on December 10, the USCIRF had said that the Bill is a "dangerous turn in wrong direction" and sought American sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah if the bill is passed by both Houses of the Indian Parliament.

"Neither the CAB nor National Register of Citizens (NRC) process seeks to strip citizenship from any Indian citizen of any faith. Suggestions to that effect are motivated and unjustified," the MEA statement read.

"Every nation, including the United States, has the right to enumerate and validate its citizenry, and to exercise this prerogative through various policies," the statement said, adding that the position taken by USCIRF does not come as a surprise "given its past record".

According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.