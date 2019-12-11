Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: JD(U) forced to change stance after backlash over Article 370

The change in stance of the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill came after the party faced backlash for opposing the Centre's move to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, The Economic Times has reported.

After JD(U) opposed the BJP-led government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of Indian Constitution, senior party leaders and workers expressed their anguish against the party's top leadership over their stance on the matter.

Following this, a decision to support the citizenship bill was taken after deliberations were held among the top brass of the JD(U), which happens to be an ally of the BJP.

"We were clear that either we had to support the bill or oppose the bill," a senior JD(U) leader from Bihar told the newspaper. "With the home minister taking care of our concerns regarding some tribal and specific communities in the Northeast, we had no reason to oppose. After all, we are with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) now," the leader added.

According to the leader, JD(U)'s opposition would not have changed the government's position in Parliament, where he said it would have anyway gotten the support from other allies.

JD(U) leaders told the newspaper that the move is a calculated risk and that the party had to chose between support from the Muslim community and Hindu upper castes. "Yes, we will lose some Muslim voters, but it will be interesting to see how much we gain from the upper caste votes in Bihar," a party leader said.

When the Bill was earlier introduced in January this year, the JD(U) had opposed it and had even claimed that it was because of its opposition that the proposed legislation wasn't introduced in Rajya Sabha.

This time around, voices of dissent from within the party have called for Kumar to rethink on his decision to back the Bill. Senior party leaders like Prashant Kishor expressed his displeasure over the party's stand and said that he was "disappointed" to see his party supporting CAB "that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion".

"It's incongruous with the party's constitution, that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page, and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals," Kishor said in a tweet.

Similarly, the party's national general secretary, Pavan Varma urged Kumar to reconsider support to the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.