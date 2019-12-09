App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 11:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not in violation of constitutional provisions: Amit Shah

Had India not been divided on religious lines, there was no need for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, he said targeting the opposition Congress

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Amit Shah
Amit Shah

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not in violation of constitutional provisions, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on December 9 night as he responded to a debate on the contentious legislation in the Lok Sabha.

It will give relief to people living a painful life after facing persecution in neighbouring countries, he said.

Had India not been divided on religious lines, there was no need for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, he said targeting the opposition Congress.

Close

The Bill is not violative of Article 14 of the Constitution as it aims to give citizenship to persecuted people, he said.

related news

Replying to the Opposition's allegations that the proposed legislation is divisive in nature, Shah said that the Bill seeks to make citizens out of minorities.

"This Bill is not unconstitutional and it is also not a violation of Article 14," Shah said while referring to the Opposition's attack that the proposed legislation was against the basic principles of the Constitution as it "discriminates" on the basis of religion and would alienate Muslims, the largest minority community in the country.

"This bill does not violate articles of Articles 12, 21 or 25... We have done no discrimination on the basis of religion and in future also there will be no discrimination based on religion," Shah said.

According to the Bill, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The bill, which has been opposed by the Congress, Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties, was introduced after a division of votes for which 293 MPs voted in favour and 82 against it.

(With PTI inputs)

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 11:15 pm

tags #Citizenship Amendment bill #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.