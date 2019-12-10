Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha: Here’s how the numbers are stacked

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to table the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, for consideration and passing, in the Rajya Sabha on December 10.

This comes a day after the contentious Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha. After being debated for many hours, the Bill was passed in the Lower House with 311 members favouring it and 80 voting against it.

Several amendments brought by opposition members, including one by Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP), were defeated either by voice vote or by division.

Also read | Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not in violation of constitutional provisions: Amit Shah

The Bill seeks to amend Citizenship Act, 1955. According to the Bill, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Bill has triggered severe protests in the Northeast. Those opposing the Bill claim that it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

To assuage feelings of tribals of the Northeast, where many feel that permanent settlement of illegal immigrants will disturb the region's demography, the Centre has made provisions under which the Bill will not be applicable in Inner Line Permit (ILP) areas and those tribal regions that are governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Also read: What is the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 and why is it in the news?

While the Bill’s passage in the Lok Sabha was smooth owing to the sheer number of MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, it could face some hurdles in the Rajya Sabha.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the Opposition could adopt a two-pronged strategy to block the passage of the Bill. However, if they feel that they might fall short of numbers, they may send the Bill to the Select Committee.

Yet, the saffron party is confident of the Bill finding enough support to be passed.

Here’s how the numbers in the Rajya Sabha stack up and where key political parties stand:

While the full strength of the Rajya Sabha is 245, the current strength is 238. This makes 120 the majority mark.

The BJP has 83 MPs in the Upper House. Its allies such as Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have six and three MPs, respectively.

There are other parties that are likely support the Bill. These include the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which has 11 MPs.

Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress have seven and six MPs, respectively.

BJP’s ally-turned-foe Shiv Sena voted in favour of the amendment. The Sena has three MPs in the Upper House. These numbers would be enough for the Bill to be passed. N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supported the Bill in Lok Sabha and is expected to vote on similar lines in the Upper House as well.

On the other hand, the Indian National Congress (46 MPs), Trinamool Congress (13), Nationalist Congress Party (four), among others, will be opposing the Bill. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), with four and five MPs in Rajya Sabha, respectively, are also expected to oppose the Bill.

Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with nine and three MPs respectively, are also expected to vote against the Bill.