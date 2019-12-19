App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citizenship Act protests: Here's why some state governments are opposing it

Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have indicated that the CAA won't be applied in their states

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Even as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) spread across India, a number of states ruled by Opposition parties have, over the course of days since the law was passed, said they will oppose the CAA and won't implement it in their states.

Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have indicated that the CAA won't be applied in their states. While West Bengal is ruled by Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan heads a Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are ruled by Congress governments.

The reasons given by the state for not implementing the Act vary, but they more or less centre on the argument that the Act goes against the basic tenets of the Indian Constitution.

related news

"In your (BJP) manifesto, instead of development issues, you have put in a promise to divide the country. Why will citizenship be on the basis of religion? I will not accept this," Banerjee said.

Echoing her statement, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said the CAA won't be implemented in his state because it is a "direct attack" on country's secular character. He had also said the Act would divide the people of a secular country, and had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the 'controversial Act immediately".

In Kerala, meanwhile, in a rare show of unity, Opposition parties and the ruling parties came together to protest against CAA. State capital Thiruvananthapuram on December 16 witnessed a joint protest demanding withdrawal of the Act.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, meanwhile, called the Act "clearly unconstitutional" and stated that whatever decision is made at Congress party forum on the Bill will be applicable to Chhattisgarh.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath had, on December 16, said the Congress party is against anything which scares anyone or triggers suspicion in anyone's mind.

The diversity of cultures forms the identity of our country and we are opposed to anything which goes against this tradition, the MP chief minister claimed.

However, even as the states have opposed the CAA, Home Ministry sources told The Indian Express that states do not have any power over its implementation.

"The new legislation has been enacted under the Union List of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution, so it is a subject on which states have no power," a top MHA source told the newspaper.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #Citizenship Amendment bill #Current Affairs #India #Politics

