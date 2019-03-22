App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Citing media report, Congress seeks probe into allegations of pay-offs to BJP leaders

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, addressing a press conference, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward and clarify whether bribes to the tune of Rs 1,800 crore were taken by the BJP leaders or not.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress on Friday sought an investigation by the Lokpal into a media report that alleged bribes of Rs 1800 crore were paid by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa to the BJP's top brass.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, addressing a press conference, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward and clarify whether bribes to the tune of Rs 1,800 crore were taken by the BJP leaders or not.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the allegations.

Surjewala said the report by Caravan magazine cited a diary containing details of the alleged pay-offs to senior BJP leaders and it was seized by the Income Tax Department during raids.

"Prima facie, this is a case of investigating all BJP leaders, right from the PM and downwards. It is a fit case to be investigated by the newly appointed Lokpal," he said.

The Congress spokesperson also read out a purported conversation between Yeddyurappa and a BJP leader alluding to the bribery.

"The diary with B S Yeddyurappa's signature on it was with the Income Tax Department since 2017. If that is the case why did Modi and the BJP not get it investigated," Surjewala asked.

"Has the Modi government refused permission to order a probe into the pay-offs? Is the diary not proof of corruption by the BJP leadership," he asked.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 03:26 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP

Govt extends IGST, compensation cess exemption under various export pr ...

IPL 2019: Interesting records about T20 league over the years

Why your top talent is leaving? May be it's the onboarding process

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Market could see a small correction following a strong rally, says HDF ...

Morningstar ranks Reliance Large as the best large-cap equity fund for ...

Drought in Rajasthan: Poor groundwater situation, erratic rains in Bar ...

Sam Pitroda's 'can't blame Pakistan for everything' remark a new heada ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Great display and battery life, but not gre ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan finds contemporary web series 'rubbish', may produce conte ...

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

DJ Snake’s Holi concert in Mumbai sees Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fa ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019

IPL 2019: Five newcomers we are excited to see on the pitch
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.