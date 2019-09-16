Citing Assam as example, Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh may implement NRC if needed

This comes at a time when BJP is dealing with an unfavourable outcome from the NRC exercise in Assam
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said his government is not averse to carrying out the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state if required, in phases.
In an interview with The Indian Express, Adityanath described implementation of NRC in Assam as an “important and brave decision”.
“This (NRC in Assam) is an important and a brave decision of implementing the court’s order. I believe that we should congratulate the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Home Minister (Amit Shah) for this. These things are being implemented phase-wise and I feel that when Uttar Pradesh will need an NRC, we will do so,” Adityanath said.
“In the first phase, it has been Assam and the way it is being implemented there, it can be an example for us. Using their experience, we can start it here phase-wise. It is important for national security and it will also put a stop on the rights of poor being taken away by illegal immigration,” he added.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
The chief minister’s statement comes even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is dealing with an unfavourable outcome from the NRC exercise in Assam. The saffron party is deploying a multi-pronged strategy to counter the outcome in Assam.
The final NRC was published on August 31. About 3.11 crore people made it to the list while the names of over 19 lakh were missing.On September 15, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also announced that NRC would be implemented in the state. This idea was backed by Indian National Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Haryana is expected to head for Legislative Assembly election in October.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.