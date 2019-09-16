Citing Assam as example, Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh may implement NRC if needed

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said his government is not averse to carrying out the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state if required, in phases.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Adityanath described implementation of NRC in Assam as an “important and brave decision”.

“This (NRC in Assam) is an important and a brave decision of implementing the court’s order. I believe that we should congratulate the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Home Minister (Amit Shah) for this. These things are being implemented phase-wise and I feel that when Uttar Pradesh will need an NRC, we will do so,” Adityanath said.

“In the first phase, it has been Assam and the way it is being implemented there, it can be an example for us. Using their experience, we can start it here phase-wise. It is important for national security and it will also put a stop on the rights of poor being taken away by illegal immigration,” he added.

The chief minister’s statement comes even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is dealing with an unfavourable outcome from the NRC exercise in Assam. The saffron party is deploying a multi-pronged strategy to counter the outcome in Assam.

The final NRC was published on August 31. About 3.11 crore people made it to the list while the names of over 19 lakh were missing.